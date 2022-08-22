A stationary front will keep rain chances in the forecast through mid week, especially across south Arkansas where rainfall could be heavy at times. Lows will be around 70 and highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

As the front dissipates Thursday rain chances will only be isolated with highs back to around 90.

Surface high pressure over the south central US will push temperatures back into the low 90s Friday through Monday and, with more moisture and daytime heating, isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected.