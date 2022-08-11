High pressure over the Great Lakes will bring a flow of drier air into the Mid South through this weekend. Although highs will still be in the 90s, the lower humidity will keep Heat Index values close to the actual temperature. The drier air and clear skies during the overnight will allow temperatures to drop into the 60s for many areas.

A hot start to next week is expected with highs nearing 100° but a cold front will bring increasing rain chances beginning Monday night followed by cooler temperatures.