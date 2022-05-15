TONIGHT: The line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be moving from north to south across the state throughout the night. Heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds are possible. By the morning hours, most of the rain will be out of the state and we will see clearing skies. Low temperatures tonight we be in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Monday will start out with partly cloudy skies. The afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The nicest part about Monday will be the lower humidity. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: The humidity will quickly return on Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s and there will be a 20% chance for a shower in Northern Arkansas.

EXTENDED: Summer-like temperatures and humidity will be here Wednesday – Friday. We are watching the potential for a strong cold front to bring storms for next weekend.

