Expect a lot of sunshine through Noon and temperatures will climb from the 60s this morning to the mid-80s at lunchtime. Little Rock will top out at 89° this afternoon with a 20% chance of rain.

When an upper low moves in Wednesday, the rain chance will dramatically increase and so will the amount of rain expected.

Rainfall amounts today will be limited, but 1-2″ of rain is expected through Thursday with some places possibly getting 3-4″.