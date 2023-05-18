TONIGHT: Quiet and comfortable conditions will continue tonight. We will have mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s by Friday morning. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds will begin increasing in the morning. Rain and thunderstorms will move into west Arkansas during the late morning. Central Arkansas will see the storms from noon to 6 pm. Within some of the storms, there could be gusty winds and small hail. Much of western and central Arkansas is under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather. Temperatures will get into the mid 80s before the storms arrive with a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: The showers and storms will be out of here by Saturday morning. Behind the rain will be cooler temperatures and much drier air. Temperatures on both days this weekend will top out in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and a breezy north wind 5-15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Warmer and more humid weather will slowly creep into Arkansas next week. Each day Monday through Friday will be warmer and more humid than the last.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!