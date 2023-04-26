A lot of the rain Central and South Arkansas had early this morning has moved out and/or dried up. So, the rain chance this afternoon will be very low, and there will be a little sun peaking through the clouds too. Temperatures will rise into the low 60s. The rain chance will be going back up as we move into the evening. All in all, it is a 100% chance of rain tonight.

Widespread is expected tonight with some embedded thunderstorms. Southwest and far South Arkansas may have some stronger thunderstorms with gusty winds tonight. 1-2″ of rain is expected through Thursday.