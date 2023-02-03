It will remain sunny this afternoon, but it will stay cool with temperatures only reaching the mid-40s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 44°. It will be clear this evening and then mostly clear after Midnight. It will drop below 32° before Midnight, and Little Rock will drop to 26° overnight.

Dry air and sunshine this weekend will help temperatures warm to the low 50s Saturday and into the 60s Sunday. Monday will be even warmer, then a new front approaches Tuesday which will bring the next chance of rain.