It will remain sunny this afternoon, but it will stay cool with temperatures only reaching the mid-40s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 44°. It will be clear this evening and then mostly clear after Midnight. It will drop below 32° before Midnight, and Little Rock will drop to 26° overnight.
Dry air and sunshine this weekend will help temperatures warm to the low 50s Saturday and into the 60s Sunday. Monday will be even warmer, then a new front approaches Tuesday which will bring the next chance of rain.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.