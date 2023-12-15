FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with rain moving in after lunch in parts of western Arkansas. Chance of rain: 40%. Highs near 63. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered light to moderate showers. Chance of rain: 80%. Lows near 49. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with perhaps a few lingering showers, especially in the morning. Chance of rain: 30 to 40%. Highs near 56. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.