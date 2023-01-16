It’s a much warmer morning than Sunday was. Temperatures are 20-30 degrees warmer for much of the state. It will be cloudy, but windy. A strong south wind will push the temperature to around 70° this afternoon. There will be scattered light showers today, then tonight there will probably be scattered heavier showers.

Another system coming through Wednesday will be be stronger and have the potential of producing severe storms including tornadoes along with damaging wind and large hail. Storms may start as early as late morning and go through the afternoon and early evening.