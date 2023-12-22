It will be cloudy and mild today with the day starting in the upper 40s and warming to the low 60s despite a mostly cloudy sky with scattered light showers. There may even be some breaks in the clouds in the middle of the day.

The bigger rain will come in Christmas Eve and carry into Christmas Morning. Central Arkansas will likely get around 1″ of rain before it’s done. Much of West Arkansas may get over 2″, but East Arkansas will likely get less than ½” of rain.

Temperatures will be cooler next week, but still a little above normal.