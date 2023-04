Rain chances will drop off a little in the early afternoon, but they will pick back up as the evening approaches. Temperatures will stay in the 50s.

Periodic rainfall will continue in Arkansas through the rest of the week and into the weekend. The longest break will come during the day Friday. But a cool front Friday night will bring back a shot of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall totals may be 1-2″ with a few places getting up to 3″ by the end of Saturday.