TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight with a few isolated showers. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
TOMORROW: Rain chances will continue to increase on Friday. The rain will be scattered throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
EXTENDED: Rain chances will continue on Saturday. Sunday will likely be the rainiest day, with rain chances lingering into Christmas Day on Monday. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Temperatures look to stay on the mild side throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.
