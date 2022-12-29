It’s a very mild morning. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s this morning. It will be warm and breezy with temperatures reaching 70° this afternoon. Light rain showers are possible this morning. This afternoon, a thunderstorm or two (not severe) are possible. Heavy rain is likely tonight.

Rainfall totals today will be minimal, but through tonight and tomorrow some may get two to three inches of rain. Then, when another round of rain and storms comes Monday of next week (which may contain severe storms) may produce another one to two inches.