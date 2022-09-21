Today’s record high temperature is 100°, so it looks like we’ll set a new record high temperature this afternoon when Little Rock hits 101° this afternoon.

A front passing through tomorrow will start to our cool down. But even with tomorrow’s front temperatures will still be around ten degrees above average in Central Arkansas.

Temperatures will get back into the mid and upper 90s this weekend. But then another front will come through Sunday afternoon/evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with this front. Behind it temperatures will finally return to near normal levels.