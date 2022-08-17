After getting over one inch of rain Wednesday morning, the rain will taper off this afternoon, but the chance of a light shower will never truly go away. The really good news is that temperatures will stay cool …in the 70s.
The rain showers may briefly end in the evening, but a few scattered light showers will once again be possible in the late night overnight hours.
Another little pop up shower or two are possible Thursday afternoon.
Then when a new frontal system arrives Sunday the rain chance will greatly increase Sunday and into next week.
