We are getting to start our day with lower humidity in Central Arkansas. It is mostly cloudy, so it’s not as cool as it could be otherwise. It will be partly sunny today with temperatures into the mid 80s by Noon and then a high temperature around 90° will be reached this afternoon.
An upper-level disturbance coming into Arkansas from Western North Texas and Southwest Oklahoma will bring a chance of rain tonight and tomorrow here in Central Arkansas.
