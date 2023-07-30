TONIGHT: A few showers and storms will be possible across the state before midnight. After that, we will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures cooling into the upper 70s. Northeast wind 5 mph.

MONDAY: A complex of showers and thunderstorms will enter northern Arkansas Monday morning. It will move into the Little Rock metro around noon and impact southern Arkansas during the afternoon. There is a very low risk of severe weather. Folks that see rain will enjoy cooler temperatures! East wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: There is a lower chance of showers and storms Tuesday morning. I think most of the activity will stay in Northeast Arkansas. It will be very hot with temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. Feels like temperatures will be near 110°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The hottest temperatures of the year will arrive mid to late week. Temperatures will be in the low 100s and feels like temperatures will be over 110°.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

