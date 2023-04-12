TONIGHT: A large storm system over the Gulf of Mexico will begin to move north tonight. This will bring increasing clouds to Arkansas tonight. No rain is expected. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s with a southeast wind of around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: That storm system will continue to spin clouds over Arkansas. Most of us will stay dry, but folks in southeast Arkansas (Chico, Desha, Ashley, Drew, Arkansas Counties) could see some light rain Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will range from near 80° in west Arkansas to the low 70s east.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies will return Friday. More sun along with a south wind 5-10 mph will warm temperatures into the mid 80s across the state!

WEEKEND: Saturday will start dry, warm, and breezy. Highs will get into the mid 80s by Saturday afternoon. A cold front will swing through Arkansas Saturday evening bringing thunderstorms and the risk of severe weather.

Sunday will be dry, sunny, and cooler with highs in the low 70s!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

