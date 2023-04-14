TONIGHT: A south wind will ramp up overnight. This will keep temperatures mild and bring in more humidity. The higher humidity means lower clouds, light drizzle, and muggy feeling air by Saturday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 60s!

SATURDAY: The low clouds and fog should lift out by Saturday late morning and early afternoon. The mostly sunny skies along with a breezy south wind will allow temperatures to shoot up into the mid 80s! In the late afternoon, a line of strong thunderstorms will move through Arkansas. The strongest storms could drop hail the size of tennis balls and have wind gusts over 60 mph. A weak tornado is possible, but the risk is low.

SUNDAY: Behind the storms, we will see cooler temperatures. Sunday morning temperatures will be in the 40s and will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s in the afternoon. It will be breezy with a northwest wind 10-20 mph.

NEXT WEEK: We will be back in the mid 70s and 80s Monday and Tuesday. It already looks like we could see another round of potentially severe storms late next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

