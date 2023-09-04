TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will linger in northeast Arkansas before midnight. After midnight, we will see clearing and temperatures cooling into the mid 70s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies will return Tuesday. I don’t think central Arkansas will see any rain, but areas near the Mississippi River could see a few afternoon showers and storms. It will be hot and humid again, high temperatures will be in the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures above 100°. South wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will approach the state from the north Wednesday morning. There could be a few showers and storms in the morning along the front. It looks like the cold front will stall over central Arkansas, so we won’t see much of a drop in temperatures or humidity. Temperatures will reach the low 90s Wednesday afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The stalled front will continue to bring rain chances through Friday. After Friday, it will finally move south of Arkansas. This will bring in cooler and drier air just in time for the weekend!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

