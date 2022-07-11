It’s heating up this afternoon, but not as much as it did last week. It was 92° at Noon in Little Rock. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 96° this afternoon. It will drop into the 80s by 8 PM, and then drop into the low and mid 70s overnight.
Higher heat and humidity will return Tuesday, so a heat advisory may be issued since heat index values may climb up to 105°. The good news is that a new front will pass through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning which will knock our temperatures down again. We’ll have low 90s Wednesday and Thursday.
