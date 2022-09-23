Thanks to Thursday’s cool front we do have a cooler start this morning. There are some clouds this morning, but it will become sunny this afternoon. We are starting in the 60s, will get to the upper 70s by Noon, and then into the mid-80s this afternoon.

Temperatures will rise back to the mid and upper 90s this weekend. Before a front comes through Sunday evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible Saturday and Sunday. Then next week temperatures will eventually return to the seasonal normal levels.