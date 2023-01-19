Strong west winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph will go on this afternoon until around 5:00. Then the wind will start to die down. This wind is behind a cold front, so temperatures will not rise too much this afternoon. Little Rock will only have a high temperature of 54°. A few clouds will filter in tonight.

Some rain showers will move in Saturday night and may continue through Sunday as some light drizzle.

Monday will be dry and chilly, then a cold rain will move in Tuesday and some parts of the state (particularly, NWA) could get some snow. Some accumulation will be possible, but it’s too far out now to pinpoint an amount. But there will likely be some in Northwest Arkansas.

