It is sunny and temperatures will rise to the mid-80s in Central Arkansas this afternoon. Little Rock will reach 86°. Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 70s this evening and a low in the mid-60s overnight.

Temperatures will rise back to the mid and upper 90s this weekend. Before a front comes through Sunday evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible Saturday and Sunday. Then next week temperatures will eventually return to the seasonal normal levels.