It is sunny and temperatures will rise to the mid-80s in Central Arkansas this afternoon. Little Rock will reach 86°. Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 70s this evening and a low in the mid-60s overnight.
Temperatures will rise back to the mid and upper 90s this weekend. Before a front comes through Sunday evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible Saturday and Sunday. Then next week temperatures will eventually return to the seasonal normal levels.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.