At or below freezing is where we start this Wednesday morning. With sunshine it will probably get to the low 50s at Noon and then into the upper 50s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 59°.
Temperatures will be on the rise the next few days. We’ll have high temperatures in the low 80s Friday-Sunday. Rain is back in the forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday.
