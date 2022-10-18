It will only manage to get to the mid 50s on this sunny, yet chilly and breezy Tuesday. Very cold temperatures tonight with a Freeze Warning in effect.

If Little Rock drops to 32° Wednesday morning, it will be the first freeze of the season and the earliest freeze on record for Little Rock. The current record for earliest freeze is October 20. Tomorrow is October 19. A record could be set by one day. Little Rock has not had 32° since March 13 …219 days ago …220 days by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be warming up through the rest of the week. High temperatures in the 80s will return Friday and this weekend. Rain chances return early next week.