SUNDAY: After a cold start temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will be sunny with a light south wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Southerly winds increase to 10-15 mph Monday. This will push temperatures into the upper 60s with sunny skies. Beautiful weather to enjoy the outdoors!

TUESDAY: Valentine’s Day is when our next storm arrives. It looks like most of the day will be cloudy and rainy. Temperatures will be in the 60s with a breezy south wind 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: As fast as that storm moves out, our next storm moves in. Out in front of it, we will see our temperatures rise into the 70s Wednesday. The higher temperatures and humidity will be the ingredients for strong storms Wednesday night into Thursday. There is a risk of severe weather then.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

