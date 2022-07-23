SUNDAY: Sunday morning will start out in the upper 70s with clear skies. Temperatures will rise to around 100° in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. A heat advisory is in effect in the afternoon for feels like temperatures over 105°. No rain is expected. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: I am forecasting the same temperatures for Monday. The Upper 70s in the morning and low 100s in the afternoon. There could be one or two pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. South wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Much of the same Tuesday. I am forecasting temperatures to be a couple of degrees warmer. I’m forecasting a high of 102° in Little Rock. Heat advisories are likely and excessive heat warnings will be possible. No rain is expected. Southwest winds 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The extended outlook is great for those of you that are sick of the heat! All the data is showing a significant pattern shift. By the end of this upcoming week, we will be seeing the dome of hot air that’s been with us since June break apart and allow more rain and cooler temperatures to get into Arkansas!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

