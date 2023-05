It will be a little breezy, but a very nice afternoon and evening. We’ll have nearly the same weather again tomorow.

With the arrival of warm and humid air more like the end of May than the first of May, rain is back in the forecast starting Thursday evening. Rainfall amounts through the weekend will be around one inch. A few places may get two inches. Then rain will continue off and on through next week when another two inches of rain will be possible.