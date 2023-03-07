It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s. Little Rock will finish with a high temperature of 68°. That’s cooler than yesterday thanks to today’s cold front.

Rain will move into the state around Midnight and into Central Arkansas around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. The Wednesday morning commute will likely be a wet one.

Rain is likely through Thursday night, but the rain will not be constant. It will come in waves. Up to 2″ of rain is likely by Friday morning with some places possibly getting 3″.