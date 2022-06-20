A ridge of high pressure will bring another run of temperatures around 100°. Fortunately, humidity levels will be a bit lower so heat indices should remain semi-reasonable up to around 105°.

Clear and not as cool tonight with lows around 70. Sunny and hotter Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat will continue into the weekend with highs from the mid 90s to around 103°. A cold front will bring a few showers and gusty thunderstorms Sunday. A “cooler” and less humid air mass will drop highs into the 80s Monday.