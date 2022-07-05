Dangerous heat today. Temperatures will get close to 100 this afternoon with heat indices over 105°. So, like yesterday, there will be a Heat Advisory again from Noon-8 PM. We’ll likely have a heat advisory all week long.
Temperatures are starting in the upper 70s and low 80s today. It’ll be in the low to mid-90s by Noon, then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 99° this afternoon. Rain chances remain very low until this weekend.
