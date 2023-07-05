TODAY: Today will be very similar to yesterday. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with more sunshine in the morning and clouds in the afternoon. A weak cold front will approach by the afternoon, providing the chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s. A few severe storms cannot be ruled out. The main threat looks to be damaging winds.

TONIGHT: One or two lingering showers will be possible overnight, however, most areas will remain cloudy and dry with temperatures falling into the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: Similar weather will continue on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds, and afternoon scattered storms chances. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Thursday thanks to the weak cold front that moved through.

EXTENDED: Low-end rain chances will continue through the extended forecast as temperatures look to stay seasonal in the low to mid-90s.