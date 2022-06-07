TODAY: Isolated storm chances remain in the forecast today, mainly during the afternoon hours. If storms develop, a few could be on the strong to severe side. However, similar to Monday, some areas will not see rain today. Areas that see rain will be a bit cooler, but all areas will continue to see humid conditions throughout the day.

TONIGHT: Tonight looks to be relatively dry with a few clouds. An isolated shower can not be ruled out. Temperatures will stay on the mild side in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: More scattered showers and storm chances on the way for Wednesday. Current timing shows storms entering the state by the morning hours and lingering through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will stay on the warm and muggy side with highs in the upper 80s.

EXTENDED: Hit or miss storm chances will continue through the work week into the weekend as temperatures stay on the warm and muggy side. Conditions look to start to dry out by early next week as temperatures rise into the 90s.