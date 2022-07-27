Upper 90s and right up to 100° this afternoon in Little Rock with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. And heat index values will be 105° and higher so there is a heat advisory.

Higher rain chance start Thursday, but Friday and Saturday will likely be the main events.

Two to three inches of rain are likely in North Arkansas by the end of the weekend and around one inch is likely in Central Arkansas. Additional isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday, but on average only minimal additional amounts are expected.