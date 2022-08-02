It’s in the low 90s and upper 80s at Noon and mostly sunny, but clouds may start to grow with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 95°.

Heat Indices may climb above 105°, so a Heat Advisory is in effect.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible again Wednesday afternoon.

With a frontal system to our north Thursday rain chances will increase Wednesday night into and through Thursday.