It’s in the low 90s and upper 80s at Noon and mostly sunny, but clouds may start to grow with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 95°.
Heat Indices may climb above 105°, so a Heat Advisory is in effect.
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible again Wednesday afternoon.
With a frontal system to our north Thursday rain chances will increase Wednesday night into and through Thursday.
