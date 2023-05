In today’s warm and muggy atmosphere isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop in the second half of the afternoon. It’s a 20% chance of rain in Central Arkansas and a 30% chance in South Arkansas. The day is starting in the low 70s and will end up in the upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have a higher rain chance than Monday. Although the timing of that rain is still questionable.

Rain totals through Wednesday may range from ¼” to as much as 3″.