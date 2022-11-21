An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.

Little Rock will have a high temperature of 52° todayl.

The upper low will move over Arkansas tonight and be gone Tuesday. In its wake, Tuesday will bring a sunny sky and a warm up. Perhaps, Little Rock will reach 60°. Clouds will be increasing Wednesday ahead of rain that is coming Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving Day will be cooler, but Wednesday will reach the low 60s.