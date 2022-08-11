TODAY: Temperatures today will stay slightly below average with highs in the upper 80s. Overall today looks to be partly sunny and dry. However, a few isolated showers will be possible throughout the day.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Friday looks to be a comfortable and sunny day. Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: Sunny and dry weather looks to extend into the weekend as temperatures remain seasonal. Humidity levels will also be slightly more comfortable through the weekend. Humidity will start to ramp back up early next week as shower and thunderstorm chances return.