Clouds are on the rise today with rain moving in from the West. West Arkansas will likely have some rain by Noon. Rain could be moving into Little Rock around 5:00 p.m.
Rain will be most likely this evening for Central AR.
South Arkansas will likely get the most rain out of this.
There is no rain in the forecast from Sunday through Thursday, but Friday and through Christmas does have a rainy forecast.
