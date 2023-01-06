A warm front is passing through today. High and mid-level clouds will thicken, but temperatures will still rise to around 60° due to the southerly wind behind the warm front. After Midnight, there is a chance of light showers.
Behind the warm front is an area of low pressure and eventual cool front. That low and front will bring those showers overnight and through Saturday. Saturday evening, Southeast Arkansas may receive ½” to 1″ of rain.
