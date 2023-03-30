Today is starting in the 40s and 50s instead of the 30s and low 40s like Wednesday had along with frost advisories. So, today is starting off milder and will finish up milder too with clouds on the rise through the day with a chance of showers this evening.
Thunderstorms, strong to severe, are possible tomorrow. They will start in the late morning and midday in West Arkansas and may not be too severe then. They will strengthen as they move into Central Arkansas, and probably be most severe in East Arkansas. Most storms will get out of the state by 8:00.
