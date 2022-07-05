TONIGHT: Another muggy and warm night is on tap across the Natural State. Much of the state will be lucky to get into the 70s for a few hours by Wednesday morning. Skies will be mostly clear with a south breeze of around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Our dome of high pressure will be in full force Wednesday. This means there will be fewer clouds and higher temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will rise to 100° with a feels-like temperature near 110°. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect from noon to 8 pm.

THURSDAY: The heat will continue to build Thursday. I’m forecasting a high of 101° in Little Rock. It is likely the National weather service will issue excessive heat warnings for the majority of the state.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Friday remains very hot with a 20% chance for a shower. Models are showing some rain on Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures by Sunday. Extreme heat will likely return next week. We will get a better idea of this weekend’s cold front over the next few days.

Stay cool Arkansas! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

