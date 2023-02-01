ICE STORM WARNING continues through Thursday morning as another round of freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet at times, moves across the state. The most significant impacts will likely be south of US 64 through central Arkansas and southward to US 278 where .2 to.3″ of ice accumulation is possible. Dangerous driving conditions and scattered power outages will be possible with the heaviest icing from around 11pm through around 4am. Temperatures are expected to be rising above freezing by mid mid morning through early afternoon.

Dry weather with a warming trend begin on Friday with highs in the low to mid 40s rising to the mid 60s by early next week.

Another cold front will bring scattered areas of rain Tuesday followed by slightly cooler weather by next Wednesday.