OVERNIGHT: Clouds kept temperatures in the 80s in central Arkansas Wednesday afternoon, with excessive rainfall of 8-10″ leading to flooding southwest. Temperatures stay in the low 80s till 9pm. It will be mild and humid tonight with clouds sticking around. Low temps will be in the upper 80s overnight.

THURSDAY: Rain & storms develop over north Arkansas late Wednesday into early Thursday. Central Arkansas should remain rain-free for the most part, with the best chance for any rain drops Thursday morning. By afternoon, temps will heat to the low 90s. And for those who see more sunshine, it will feel more like 105°F – 110°F. A Heat Advisory goes in effect 1pm to 7pm Thursday for the majority of the state.

WHAT’S NEXT: Some showers and storms develop Friday through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, with it feeling hotter thanks to high humidity. Temperatures will continue to rise next week with more consistent sunshine.