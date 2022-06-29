TONIGHT: It will be another very pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

TOMORROW: Humidity will start to return on Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s but feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and triple digits. Most of Thursday will be dry, however an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening hours.

FRIDAY: Isolated storm chances will continue to increase on Friday, however much of the day will remain dry. Temperatures will be around average with highs in the lower 90s.

EXTENDED: Low to mid 90s will continue through the holiday weekend with scattered rain and storm chances. Rain chances will start to decrease into next week as temperatures start to warm. Highs will likely be back in the middle 90s by early next week.