With low humidity our Wednesday is staring out in the 50s and low 60s.

Since the air is dry, it will be a fast warm up. We’ll quickly go through the 70s this morning and be in the low to mid 80s at Noon. Little Rock will eventually get to 89° this afternoon.



Tomorrow morning a warm front will quickly pass through. Hotter temperatures and higher humidity will return behind that warm front. With the hot and humid weather returning, there will be a chance of afternoon isolated thunderstorms too.