Skies will clear tonight allow temperatures to fall into the upper 40s and 50s.
High pressure will build into the middle of the Nation bringing abundant sunshine and warming temperatures through the Memorial Day Holiday weekend with highs soaring into the low 90s.
By the middle of next week, high pressure will move east and a cold front will beginning moving toward Arkansas with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected.
