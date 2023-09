TUESDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs near 93. Wind: N 4-8 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Lows near 67. Wind: N 2-4 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 94. Wind: N 2-4 mph in the morning, then SE 2-4 mph. in the afternoon.

Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.