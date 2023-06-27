TUESDAY: Expect partly sunny skies with a few strong afternoon storms. Damaging wind will be the main risk with these storms. Highs reach the lower 90s. Some may reach mid and upper 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Expect partly cloudy skies with a few more strong to severe storms. Damaging wind will be the main risk with these storms as well. Lows slip into the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs near 101. Heat index values between 100 and 113. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.